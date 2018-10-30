Eagle Pharma's formulation of Faslodex flunks bioequivalence study; shares down 4% premarket

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is down 4% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that its formulation of AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) breast cancer med FASLODEX (fulvestrant) failed to meet bioequivalence endpoints in an early-stage study.

The company says it will continue to assess the results but it will shift its focus to other pipeline products. Its version was planned to be administered via one intramuscular injection instead of two and with a smaller gauge needle due to lower viscosity via the elimination of castor oil.