Fresh Del Monte missed Q3 estimates

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reports Banana segment sales fell 2.9% to $397.4M and volume dropped 6% in Q3.

Other fresh produce segment sales expanded 25% to $584.9M, primarily due to higher net sales in the Company’s fresh-cut, vegetable and non-tropical product lines.

Prepared food segment sales grew 15.5% to $87.2M, higher net sales in the Company’s prepared meals and prepared vegetables product lines, principally due to the acquisition of Mann Packing.

Revenue by geography: North America: $709.3M (+23%); Europe: $137.5M (+2.1%); Middle East: $104.2M (-14.1%); Asia: $110.1M (+1.7%); Other: $8.4M (+-27%).

Gross margin rate declined 120 bps to 4.9%.

SG&A expense rate up 30 bps to 4.6%.

