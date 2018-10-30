Chesapeake Energy to buy WildHorse in $4B cash and stock deal

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) agrees to acquire WildHorse Resource (NYSE:WRD) in a cash and stock deal valued at $3.977B, including $930M worth of debt.

Under the deal terms, WRD common shareholders would receive either 5.989 shares of CHK common stock or a combination of 5.336 CHK shares and $3 in cash in exchange for each WRD common share.

CHK says the deal will add ~420K high margin net acres in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk formations

CHK expects the deal to double adjusted oil production by 2020 from stand-alone adjusted 2018 estimates to a projected range of 125K-130K bbl/day in 2019 and 160K-170K bbl/day in 2020; CHK's adjusted oil production mix is expected to increase to 30% of total production by 2020 vs. 19% currently.

CHK anticipates $200M-$280M in average annual savings from the acquisition, totaling $1B-$1.5B by 2023.

Upon closing, CHK shareholders would own ~55% of the combined company and WRD shareholders would own ~45%.