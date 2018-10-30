Cognizant -3.2% on downside guidance

Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) drops 3.2% premarket on Q3 results that met on revenue and beat on EPS. Downside Q4 guidance has revenue of $4.09B to $4.13B (consensus: $4.16B) and EPS of at least $1.05 (consensus: $1.14).

FY18 guidance has downside revenue of $16.08B to $16.13B (consensus: $16.17B) and EPS of $4.50, which is even with consensus.

Revenue breakdown: Financial Services, $1.46B (consensus: $1.49B); Healthcare, $1.19B (consensus: $1.19B); Products and Resources, $863M (consensus: $855.2M); Communications, Media and Technology, $562M (consensus: $545.5M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

