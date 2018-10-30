Pfizer Q3 revenues up 1%; non-GAAP EPS up 16%; narrowed guidance range

Pfizer (PFE) Q3 results: Revenues: $13,298M (+1.0%); Innovative Health: $8,471M (+4.3%); Essential Health: $4,826M (-4.4%).
Internal Medicine: $2,463M (+0.3%); Vaccines: $1,845M (+12%); Oncology: $1,775M (+10%); Inflammation & Immunology: $1,018M (+2%); Rare Disease: $531M (-7%); Consumer Healthcare: $839M (+1%).
Legacy Established Product: $2,533M (-6%); Sterile Injectable Pharmaceuticals: $1,239M (-3%); Peri-LOE Product: $698M (-12%); Biosimilars: $197M (+40%); CentreOne: $159M (-1%).
Net Income: $4,114M (+44.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $4,661M (+14.8%); EPS: $0.69 (+46.8%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.78 (+16.4%).
2018 Guidance: Total Revenues: $53.0B - 53.7B from $53.0B - 55.0B; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.98 - 3.02 from $2.95 - 3.05.
Shares are down 1% premarket.
Previously: Pfizer beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)
