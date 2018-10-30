FTS International slides ~8% (pre-market) on Q3 earnings miss

FTS International says Q3 was a challenging quarter with sales decline 26% Y/Y to $334.4M; the company witnessed operational pressure due to lower than anticipated demand from its customers

The company exits the quarter with 19 active fleets; average active fleets declines to 21.8 from 24.8.

As a result of lower average active fleets and lower efficiencies due to less exposure to the Marcellus/Utica, profitability reduced; operating margin compresses ~545bps to 18.4%, with EBITDA margin declines ~300bps to 25.4%

The company repaid $70M of debt during the quarter and an additional $20M subsequent to the end of the quarter; cash balance stood at $167.2M

(NYSE:FTSI) shares slide 7.7% in pre-market

