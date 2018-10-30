Eagle Pharma OKs $150M in stock buybacks

The board of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) has approved a new $150M stock repurchase program, up to $50M in an accelerated transaction with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association and up to $100M in additionan buybacks.

The company will pay $50M to JPMorgan on November 1 in exchange for 702,988 common shares (80% of the total accelerated amount), representing a per-share price of $56.90, yesterday's close. It expects to buy the remaining $10M in stock by year-end.

Shares are down 4% premarket in response to a failed bioequivalence study.

Previously: Eagle Pharma's formulation of Faslodex flunks bioequivalence study; shares down 4% premarket (Oct. 30)