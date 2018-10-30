Under Armour jumps 8% after strong report

Under Armour (UA, UAA) reports revenue rose 2% to $1.4B in Q3 (+3% constant currency).

Apparel revenue was $978M (+4% Y/Y) during the quarter vs. $951M consensus, while footwear revenue was $285M (flat Y/Y) vs. $284M consensus.

Gross margin was up 20 bps to 46.5% of sales.

SG&A expenses were up 5% to $528M during the quarter.

Operating margin was 8.2% of sales vs. 5.6% consensus.

CEO update: "Our third quarter results demonstrate that our multi-year transformation is on track As we work through this chapter, we are staying sharply focused on our brand by connecting even more deeply with our consumers while delivering industry-leading, innovative products and premium experiences. Coupled with increasingly greater business discipline and resulting efficiencies, we continue to gain confidence in our long-term path and ability to deliver for our consumers, customers and shareholder."

Looking ahead, Under Armour anticipates revenue growth of 3% to 4% in North America and 25% for the International business. Full-year EPS guidance is raised to $0.19 to $0.22 vs. $0.16 to $0.19 prior view and $0.17 consensus.

UAA +8.03% premarket. UA +7.67% .

Previously: Under Armour beats by $0.13, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)