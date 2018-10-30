More on Waddell & Reed Q3: AUM rises 1% Q/Q, net outflows decline

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) Q3 EPS of 58 cents beat consensus estimate by a penny; compares with 55 cents in Q2.

Q3 revenue of $295.1M beat average analyst estimate of $1.7M and was essentially unchanged from Q2.

Assets under management ended the quarter at $79.5B, up 1% from Q2 end and down 2% from a year earlier.

Net outflows of $2.0B improved from net outflows of $3.1B during Q2 and net outflows of $2.8B during Q3 2017. The improvement resulted from lower redemptions in WDR's institutional channel.

Broker-dealer assets under administration ended the quarter at $58.1B, up 2% from Q2 and up 5% from Q3 2017.

Conference call at 10AM ET.