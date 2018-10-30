American Tower reports Q3 beats, raised FY guide

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) reports Q3 beats with FY guidance that has raised total property revenue from $7.2B to $7.26B (was: $6.84B to $6.97B), net income of $1.285B to $1.315B (was: $1.275 to $1.335B), adjusted EBITDA, $4.58B to $4.62B (was: $4.255B to $4.315B), and consolidated AFFO of $3.47B to $3.5B (was: $3.2B to $3.26B).

Key metrics: Property revenue, $1.75B (+6% Y/Y); net income, $377M (+13%); adjusted EBITDA, $1.1B (+5%); consolidated AFFO, $821M (+10%).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET with a webcast available here.

