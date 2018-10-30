AutoNation misses estimates, unveils stake in Vroom

Shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are on watch after the retailer reports an unexpected drop in comparable sales during Q3 (-0.6% vs. +1.5% consensus estimate).

Domestic segment income fell 3% to $67M, while import segment income was up 5% to $85M. New vehicle same-store revenue was down 4.4% during the quarter.

The company announces that it took a ~7% stake in online car retailer Vroom. The deal is expected to provide a foundation for potential strategic partnership opportunities.

