Glaxo's daprodustat on par with Amgen's Aranesp in late-stage study in Japan

Results from a Japan-based Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) oral daprodustat in dialysis-dependent patients with anemia associated with chronic kidney disease showed it to be non-inferior to Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) injection as measured by the average change from baseline in hemoglobin levels over weeks 40 - 52. The data were presented at Kidney Week in San Diego.

On the safety front, 93% of patients in the daprodustat group experienced an adverse event (AE) compared to 97% in the Aranesp arm. The most common AEs across both arms were nasopharyngitis (42%/54%), GI events (46%/46%) and shunt stenosis (14%/15%).

Daprodustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor. Inhibition of oxygen-sensing prolyl hydroxylase enzymes stabilises hypoxia-inducible factors, which can lead to transcription of erythropoietin and other genes involved in the production of red blood cells and iron metabolism, similar to the physiological effects that occur in the body at high altitude.

Development is ongoing.