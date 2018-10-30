More on BNP Paribas Q3: Net income, costs of risk rise

BNP Paribas's (OTCQX:BNPQF) Q3 net income of €2.12B rises 4.0% from Q3 2017.

Q3 revenue of €10.35B fell 0.4% from the year-ago quarter, which included the impact of +€21M in own credit adjustment and own credit risk included in derivatives.

Q3 costs of risk €686M rose 2.7% Y/Y; at 34 basis points of outstanding customer loans, it's still at a low level, reflecting good control of risk at loan origination, low interest rate environment, and the continued improvement of the portfolio in Italy.

Q3 pretax income at €2.82B fell 5.3% Y/Y.

