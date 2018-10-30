Mondelez International launches snack innovation hub

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announces the planned launch of an innovation hub called SnackFutures.

The company sees SnackFutures capitalizing on changing consumer trends and emerging growth opportunities in snacking around the world by venturing with start-up entrepreneurs to seed new businesses.

Mondelēz International is targeting SnackFutures to contribute $100M to revenue growth by 2022.

"We are launching SnackFutures, a new forward-thinking innovation hub, to capitalize on new trends, and mobilize entrepreneurial talent and technologies to build and grow small brands with large-scale potential," says Mondelez Chief Growth Officer Tim Cofer.

MDLZ +1.95% premarket to $40.89 following earnings yesterday.

Source: Press Release