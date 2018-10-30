BofAML starts Elastic at Buy in flurry of analyst activity
Oct. 30, 2018 8:06 AM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)ESTCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch initiates Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) with a Buy rating and $81 price target.
- RBC Capital starts Elastic at Outperform and a $71 target.
- Sidelines: Canaccord Genuity at Hold with a $65 target and JP Morgan at Neutral with a $60 target.
- Source: StreetAccount.
- Elastic shares have dropped 10.8% since the IPO earlier this month. Shares are flat premarket at $62.44, closing yesterday up 3.2% as cloud-related companies got a boost from IBM's $34B Red Hat acquisition.
