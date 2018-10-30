BofAML starts Elastic at Buy in flurry of analyst activity

Oct. 30, 2018 8:06 AM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)ESTCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch initiates Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) with a Buy rating and $81 price target.
  • RBC Capital starts Elastic at Outperform and a $71 target. 
  • Sidelines: Canaccord Genuity at Hold with a $65 target and JP Morgan at Neutral with a $60 target. 
  • Source: StreetAccount.   
  • Elastic shares have dropped 10.8% since the IPO earlier this month. Shares are flat premarket at $62.44, closing yesterday up 3.2% as cloud-related companies got a boost from IBM's $34B Red Hat acquisition.     
  • Previously: IBM acquires Red Hat for $34B (Oct. 28)
  • Previously: Elastic soars on first trading day (Oct. 5)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.