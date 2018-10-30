More on Waste Connections Q3 results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) reported Q3 revenue growth of 5.8% Y/Y to $1.28B and a 4.5% solid waste price growth.

Revenue breakdown: Solid waste collection $869.28M (+6.9% Y/Y); Solid waste disposal and transfer $291.29M (+12.3% Y/Y); Solid waste recycling $22.38M (-46.2% Y/Y); E&P waste treatment recovery and disposal $64.79M (+18.4% Y/Y); and Intermodal and Other $33.37M (-11.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Operating margin improved slightly to 18.19% from 18.13%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 5.9% Y/Y to $416.81M and margin was 32.6% down 10 bps .

SG&A expenses increased by 8.4% Y/Y to $139.01M and margin expanded by 23 bps to 10.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $1.04B, compared to $888.37M a year ago.

Adjusted free cash flow YTD was $675.7M (+10% Y/Y) and as percentage of revenue 18.5% up 80 bps.

