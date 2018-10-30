BP +4% after big Q3 beat; doubling of earnings to fund U.S. shale acquisition

BP +4% pre-market after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations, with its $3.8B underlying profit more than double the year-ago quarter and the company's highest tally in five years, and increasing revenues 32% Y/Y to $79.5B.

BP says its underlying replacement cost profit - a figure analogous to the net income that U.S. oil companies report - was $3.1B vs. $1.4B in the same period last year.

Operating cash flow excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments for the quarter totaled $6.6B, which BP says will allow it to fund its $10.5B acquisition of BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BHP) U.S. shale assets all in cash instead of its initial plan to fund the transaction partly through the issuance of new stock.

BP says it will maintain its plan for $5B-$6B in asset sales but the cash generated instead will be used to pay down debt, which was $39.2B at the end of Q3 vs. $39.3B at the end of June.

OQ3 oil and gas production of 3.6M boe/day was flat, but results will rise in the current quarter after closing its acquisition of the BHP U.S. shale assets.

BP also announced a dividend of $0.1025/share, after raising it for the first time in four years last quarter.

RBC Capital sees "continued earnings momentum both in the upstream and downstream... More importantly, we expect cash conversion to improve this year."