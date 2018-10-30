Andrew Card and Denis McDonough give a glimpse behind the scenes

Presidents want to know everything, but if they know everything they can't do their job, says George W. Bush chief of staff Andrew Card.

Called into the president's private dining room for what he thought was going to be a really cool one-on-one lunch, Obama chief of staff Denis McDonough saw only one place setting (in front of the president), and quickly figured out he wasn't there to eat, but instead to be the meal (sure enough, he got dressed down). Lesson: You're not in the job to be social with the president, but instead to give him/her what they need to know to make decisions.

What about Trump? Forgetting his personal habits, Trump is unique because he's never been in government before, so there's going to be some guidance needed that might otherwise not be necessary. "Speak truth to power," says Card of what John Kelly needs to do.

Empathy, information, and timeliness are the keys to the job, says McDonough.

Turning to relations with the central bank, Andrew Card says every president has frustration with the Fed, but it's important to respect institutions.

Talking about Obama coming to the decision not to militarily intervene in Syria, McDonough says it was his job to let the president bounce the arguments of the National Security Council off of him, but not to give his opinion.

Talking about the events of 9/11, Card says he and Bush and the school principal were told of a plane crash in NYC before the schoolroom gathering began. None thought much of it as the early report was that it was a prop plane. Minutes later (with the gathering underway), a staffer told Card it was a passenger jet, and then a second crash. Bin Laden quickly came to Card's mind. He walked in and told the president, "America is under attack."

McDonough was in the room (though no longer chief of staff) when Obama and top staffers gathered to watch the taking down of Bin Laden. They (and us through them) were able to view this event, but McDonough reminds that Americans all over the world - at great risk to themselves - are performing heroic acts all the time. At a time when there's a lot of questions about American institutions, we should all take a lot of pride.

The Khashoggi situation? Americans need to understand the difficulty in dealing with this, says Card. Outrage is acceptable, but the White House needs to consider the consequences of the Saudi response to that outrage. McDonough takes a bit of issue with that, suggesting there's a line the Saudis crossed here. The White House needs to demand honest answers.

Toughest moment as chief of staff? After months of meetings in which the president had said job #1 for Obamacare was making sure the website worked at launch, McDonough had to inform Obama that the website, in fact, was not working. Good news always beats the chief of staff to the Oval Office, says McDonough. Not so much for bad news.

Advice for John Kelly? He's got a tough job, says McDonough, as he's getting it from both sides - called out in public by his president, and getting stabbed in the back by the White House staff.

Is Trump doing a good job? Card goes back to his grandma: "Taste your words before you spit them out." The president doesn't exactly do this, so his style is drowning out many of his good achievements.