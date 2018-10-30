Eaton -1.5% following in-line earnings

Net earnings per share were $1.43 in Q3, an increase of 14% over the same period a year ago. That excludes the impact of the arbitration decision related to the Legacy Cooper business and the 2017 gain on the Eaton Cummins JV.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Products flat; Electrical Systems and Services +7%; Hydraulics +6%; Aerospace +9%; Vehicle +2%; eMobility +7%.

"We now expect the midpoint of 2018 earnings per share to be $5.35, up $0.05 from our prior guidance, representing a 15% increase over 2017, excluding the Q3 arbitration decision, the 2017 gain on the formation of the Eaton Cummins joint venture, and the income arising from the 2017 tax bill," said CEO Craig Arnold. "We are also narrowing our earnings per share guidance for the year, resulting in revised guidance of between $5.30 and $5.40."

ETN -1.5% premarket

Q3 results