Robin Hood preview: Watch Vail, Chegg, Twilio, Tesla and more

Keep an eye on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) today on early word that the stocks will be long picks at the Robin Hood Investors Conference today in New York City today.

There's also a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bull vs. Bear debate set to occur at 11:35 a.m. ET. High-profile participants include Global Equities Research's Trip Chowdry, Lawrence Fossi (aka Montana Skeptic), Vertical Group's Gordon Johnson and ARK Investment's Catherine Wood. Later in the afternoon, Spruce Point Capital Management's Bruce Axler is on the lightning round short panel that could send some stocks spiraling.

