Mastercard +2.3% after Q3 adjusted EPS beats consensus by a dime

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) gains 2.3% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.78 exceeds the average analyst estimate by 10 cents and Q3 revenue of $3.9B beats consensus by $40M.
Net revenue rose 15% Y/Y on reported basis, 17% on a currency-neutral basis ;new revenue recognition rules contributed 3 percentage points to growth.
Revenue growth factors:
An increase in switched transactions of 16%, adjusted for the impact of the Venezuela deconsolidation, to 18.8B;
Increase in cross-border volumes of 17% on a local currency basis;
A 13% increase in gross dollar volume, on local currency basis, to $1.5T;
Increases partially offset by an increase in rebates and incentives, primarily due to new and renewed agreements and increased volumes.
Q3 Total operating expenses increased to $1.61B from $1.46B.
Q3 adjusted operating margin of 59.4% vs. 57.1% a a year ago.
Q3 adjusted effective income tax rate of 19.1% compares with 26.0% a year ago.
Previously: Mastercard beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)
