Mastercard +2.3% after Q3 adjusted EPS beats consensus by a dime

Net revenue rose 15% Y/Y on reported basis, 17% on a currency-neutral basis ;new revenue recognition rules contributed 3 percentage points to growth.

Mastercard (NYSE: MA ) gains 2.3% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.78 exceeds the average analyst estimate by 10 cents and Q3 revenue of $3.9B beats consensus by $40M.

An increase in switched transactions of 16%, adjusted for the impact of the Venezuela deconsolidation, to 18.8B;

Increase in cross-border volumes of 17% on a local currency basis;

A 13% increase in gross dollar volume, on local currency basis, to $1.5T;

Increases partially offset by an increase in rebates and incentives, primarily due to new and renewed agreements and increased volumes.