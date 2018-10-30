Sensata Technologies narrowed FY2018 guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reports organic revenue growth of 7.9% in Q3.

Performance Sensing net revenue up 7.6% to $649.61M.

Sensing Solutions net revenue advanced 4.1% to $223.94M.

Europe revenues comprised of 28.4% of total revenues.

Americas revenues comprised of 43.5% of total revenues.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate up 20 bps to 23.5%.

The Company expects to repurchase up to $250M within the next 18 months as part of its new share repurchase authorization.

Q4 Guidance: Net revenue: $853M to $877M; Adjusted net income: $161M to $167M; Adjusted EPS: $0.97 to $1.01 Diluted share count: 165.6M.

FY2018 Guidance: Organic revenue: ~+7%; Net revenue: $3.527B to $3.551B; Adjusted EBIT: $827M to $833M; Adjusted net income: $623M to $629M; Adjusted EPS: $3.66 to $3.70; Diluted share count: 169.9M.

