Live from GE's conference call

Q&A has just begun with new CEO Larry Culp and CFO Jamie Miller.

Do you see a need to move more quickly on the balance given the global/macro situation?

I think we're mindful of the market environment, but are more mindful of our leverage situation. We cut the dividend to preserve cash.

There has been a lot of disclosures coming out in shareholder lawsuits. Are you ruling out a need to raise more capital or equity raise?

We have no plans for an equity raise.

Business model at GE is very different than Danaher. Can you fix Power without fixing how you go to market?

Beyond compliance and quality, everything is on the table at Power.

You haven't given us EPS guidance. How should we think about GE's ability to generate earnings?

We are not offering updated guidance right now. We see real strength in healthcare and aviation, despite a drag from Power. Q4 has always been a strong volume quarter for the company. When we talk about numbers on a forward looking basis, we want to do that with conviction. I cannot do that 30 days into the job.

GE Capital... Can you give us an update about how much liabilities and if there is more work to be done?

We continue to shrink the unit. We monitor tax reform. WMC is something we continue to monitor. Interest rates are up more than planned, which is helpful, but it's something that we are monitoring.

Can you give us updates on Baker Hughes and GE Healthcare?

Baker Hughes has their earnings call shortly. We're still of the view of healthcare operating in an independent form. That might change and it's something we're monitoring.

Aviation was clearly a source of strength in the quarter. Do you think holding the margins while you ramp LEAP engines is the right way to go?

Global passenger travel is up, along with backlog and spare parts. We do see CFM levels coming down in the future, but it's offset with military spending and LEAP coming down the cost curve.

There have been reports of asset sales beyond the ones that have been reported? Are there other plans?

We have our $20B disposition plan in motion. Over time Baker Hughes and Healthcare may become independent, as well as planned sales in Aviation and Transportation.

GE -2.7% premarket

Previously: GE slashes dividend, splits power business (Oct. 30 2018)

Previously: General Electric misses by $0.06, revenue in-line, cuts dividend to $0.01/share (Oct. 30 2018)