Susquehanna on Coca-Cola earnings

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic is out with a quick assessment of Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) Q3 earnings report.

"Most key underlying guidance metrics were left unchanged (including organic sales growth of 4% and EPS of 8-10%). We stay Neutral, but would expect the stock to react favorably given improving CSD trends, and the company’s ability to weather soda taxes in various geographies (with pass through having less than expected vol impact)," writes Zuanic.

"Our December ’18 price target is $48. We continue to take a 25% peer premium on tax-adjusted EBITDA on our 2019 estimates, which is consistent with the current 25% 1yF premium," he adds.

Shares of Coca-Cola are up 0.69% in premarket action to $46.78.

