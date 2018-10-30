Chesapeake Energy -17% despite Q3 beat; investors flee on WildHorse deal

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) -16.9% pre-market following its $4B deal for WildHorse Resource, but Q3 earnings topped analyst expectations and revenues rose 25% Y/Y to $2.42B.

CHK says Q3 production averaged 537K boe/day rose 5% Y/Y, adjusted for asset sales, and adjusted Q3 oil production of 89K bbl/day climbed 13%, primarily driven by higher volume growth from the Powder River Basin.

CHK says it expects to place an additional 15 wells on production in Q4 and projects an additional 65-70 Turner wells to be placed on production in 2019; it is also exploring the potential of adding a sixth rig in 2019, which likely would begin to focus on the Parkman and Niobrara formations.

CHK says it "continues to make significant progress on our strategic priorities, as demonstrated by our improved cash flow from operations, which was more than 50% higher than the 2017 third quarter due to higher average realized commodity prices and 13% growth in our adjusted oil production."