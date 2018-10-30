Healthcare 

J&J's Symtuza shows durable treatment effect in late-stage HIV study

|By:, SA News Editor

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical announces 96-week data for SYMTUZA [darunavir 800 mg, cobicistat 150 mg, emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg; (D/C/F/TAF)] in treatment-naïve patients with HIV-1 infection. The results are being presented at the HIV Glasgow conference in Scotland.

At week 96, 85% (n=308/362) of treated patients achieved virologic suppression (HIV-1 RNA levels less than 50 copies/mL). The virologic failure rate was 6% (n=20/362) (defined as HIV-1 RNA levels of at least 50 copies/mL).

The safety profile was consistent with the results at week 48.

SYMTUZA was approved in Europe in September 2017 and in the U.S. in July 2018.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox