J&J's Symtuza shows durable treatment effect in late-stage HIV study

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical announces 96-week data for SYMTUZA [darunavir 800 mg, cobicistat 150 mg, emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg; (D/C/F/TAF)] in treatment-naïve patients with HIV-1 infection. The results are being presented at the HIV Glasgow conference in Scotland.

At week 96, 85% (n=308/362) of treated patients achieved virologic suppression (HIV-1 RNA levels less than 50 copies/mL). The virologic failure rate was 6% (n=20/362) (defined as HIV-1 RNA levels of at least 50 copies/mL).

The safety profile was consistent with the results at week 48.

SYMTUZA was approved in Europe in September 2017 and in the U.S. in July 2018.