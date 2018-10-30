More on Oxford Square Capital Q3

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Q3 net investment income per share of 18 cents exceeds average analyst estimate of 16 cents, and rises from 15 cents in Q2 and 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 NII of $8.61 M rises from $7.7M in Q2 and $6.77M in the year-ago quarter; recorded net realized gains of $0.2M and a net increase in unrealized depreciation of about $2.3M for the 2018 quarter.

Q3 total investment income of $15.2M includes $6.5M from debt investments; $7.2M from CLO equity investments; and $1.5M from other sources.

Net asset value per share of $7.49 as of Sept. 30, 2018 vs $7.56 at Q2 end and $7.55 at Dec. 31, 2017.

Q3 net increase in net assets from operations of about $6.5M, or 13 cents per share, compared with $6.9M, or 14 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

