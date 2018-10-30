Uber appears in Court of Appeal over worker rights

Uber (UBER) defends its business in a London Court of Appeal today in a legal battle over classifying its drivers as self-employed, which merits few worker rights in Britain.

In 2016, two drivers in the region successfully argued at a tribunal that Uber exerted significant control over its drivers, which meant Uber was a proper employer that should provide rights.

An employment appeal tribunal upheld the decision last year and Uber then had to turn to the Court of Appeal.

Previously: Uber says UK driver reclassification would cost "tens of millions" (Oct. 10, 2017)