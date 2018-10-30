Bloomberg: Petrobras nears sale of African asset for ~$1.5B

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is close to announcing a sale of its stake in an African oil and gas exploration business to a group of investors led by Vitol in a deal that would value the Brazilian company's stake at ~$1.5B, Bloomberg reports.

PBR's partners in the African operations, Brazil’s Banco BTG Pactual and the U.K.’s Helios Investment Partners, have decided to keep their share of the business, according to the report.

BTG entered into the venture with PBR in 2013, paying $1.5B for a 50%, and Helios joined in the venture soon after; the African operations came under scrutiny in 2016 after a Brazilian senator said in a plea bargain deal that BTG underpaid for its 50% share, which consultants had valued at $2.7B.