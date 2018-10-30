Perspecta wins $564M task order

Enterprise Services LLC, a subisdiary of Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) has won a five-year task order contract worth $564M from the General Services Administration Federal Acquisition Service Assisted Acquisition Services Region 03 on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) to continue providing maintenance and integration services of mission-critical hardware and software used around the world.

Additionally, the company will continue to sustain a broad set of systems, including the Real-time Automated Identification System (RAPIDS), Defense Biometrics Identification System (DBIDS), the Noncombatant Tracking/Emergency Tracking Accountability System (NTS/ETAS), and the Joint Asset Movement Management System (JAMMS).