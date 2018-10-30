Armada Hoffler invests in new development in Charleston, SC, MSA

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) will invest in Nexton Square, a new open-air retail center in Summerville, SC, that will have up to 148,000 square feet of space for retailers, restaurants, and service providers.

Total estimated cost of project at full build-out is $45.0M.

AHH will provide mezzanine loan financing that, combined with the proceeds from a senior construction loan, will complete the developer's capital stack.

Will also provide construction management/development services for the project and will have a below-market option to purchase the project upon completion.

Initial phase calls for 120,000 square feet across 13 buildings and is over 75% pre-leased or under letter of intent. Subsequent phases for an additional 28,000 square feet remain subject to lease-up.

Initial tenant spaces are expected to be delivered by Q1 2019 with full completion by end of 2020.

