Arconic +2.7% on Q3 beat, raised guidance

Net income excluding special items of $16M, or $0.32 per share vs. $132M, or $0.25 per share, in the third quarter of 2017.

Sales by segment: Engineered Products and Solutions +6%; Global Rolled Products +16%; Transportation and Construction Solutions +1%.

Extended the scope and duration of the company's strategy review, with anticipated completion in Q4. Arconic will communicate the outcome once the strategy review is complete.

Reached an agreement to sell the idled Texarkana, Texas, rolling mill for approximately $300M in cash, plus additional contingent consideration of up to $50M.

Sale process for the Building and Construction Systems business is underway and has drawn robust interest.

Guidance for 2018: EPS excluding special items increased to $1.28-$1.34 (from $1.17-$1.27), while revenue of $13.7B-$14B remained unchanged. ARNC +2.7% premarket

Q3 results