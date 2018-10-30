More on Timken's Q3 results; raises FY18 guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) reported Q3 sales growth of 14.2% Y/Y to $881.3M, driven by continued growth across most end markets and favorable impact of pricing and acquisitions, partially offset by unfavorable currency.

Q3 Gross margin improved by 75 bps to 28.7%; operating margin improved by 186 bps to 12.3% and Adj. EBIT margin improved by 270 bps to 14.4%.

Mobile industries sales $464.2M (+9.8% Y/Y); EBIT margin of 10.9% up by 260 bps and Adj. EBIT margin of 11.3% up by 240 bps .

Process industries sales $417.1M (+19.7% Y/Y); EBIT margin of 19.6% up by 190 bps and Adj. EBIT margin of 20.1% up by 240 bps .

SG&A expenses were $142M (+6% Y/Y) and margin declined by 126 bps to 16.1%.

Company reported Free cash flow of $113.9M, compared to $5.8M a year ago.

FY18 Outlook, raised: EPS $3.98-4.03 (prior $3.90-4); Adj. EPS $4.18-4.23 (prior $4.10-4.20); and FCF $260M. Revenue is expected to be up by ~19.5% Y/Y.

Previously: Timken beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 29)