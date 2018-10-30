LyondellBasell +1.6% after beating on top and bottom lines

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) +1.6% pre-market after reporting strong beats for Q3 earnings and revenues, and guiding for further improvements in the current quarter.

Q3 sales rose 19% Y/Y to $10.16B from $8.52B, although EBITDA fell to $1.73B in Q3 from $1.82B in the year-ago quarter.

LYB says its olefins and polyolefins division in the Americas regions improved chain margins and volumes, overcoming headwinds from rising feedstock costs, and strong global demand helped support margins in the intermediates and derivatives segments.

LYB says it plans to advance its U.S. growth projects in Q4 and expects to drive further operational and business improvements in the Intermediates and Derivatives, Refining and Technology businesses.