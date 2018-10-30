IPG Photonics -14% after Q3 miss, downside guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) has tumbled 14.4% premarket after a Q3 profit miss also featured downside guidance for Q4.

Revenues fell off 9% and operating income dropped 23%, to $123.9M.

Gross margin trimmed to 54.8% from 57.2%, and operating margin fell to 34.8% from 40.8%.

And net income fell 13%, to $100.5M.

Most of the revenue (64%) came from continuous wave lasers, whose sales fell 7% Y/Y.

Cash from operations was $72M; capital expenditures were $37M.

For Q4, it's forecasting revenue of $300M-$330M (below consensus for $351.7M) and EPS of $1.30-$1.50, well below expectations for $1.72.

"Global macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds have persisted into the fourth quarter affecting our business along with others in the sector. As a result, order flow has continued to soften ... We continue to see aggressive pricing for select products by our competitors in China, and we expect currency headwinds to be greater in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter."

Conference call to come at 10 a.m. ET.

Previously: IPG Photonics misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 30 2018)

Press release