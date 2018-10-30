Lion Air to meet Boeing, doesn't ground 737 MAX 8s

Indonesia's Lion Air will meet a team from Boeing (NYSE:BA) tomorrow to discuss the fate of its 737 MAX 8 plane that crashed into the sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta airport.

"We have many questions for them... This was a new plane," Lion Air Director Daniel Putut told reporters.

Indonesian officials won't ground 737 MAX 8s planes in their country, but they will have to undergo "an evaluation process" and additional inspections.

BA -1.6% premarket

