Kemet +8.5% on beats, positive margin guidance

Kemet (NYSE:KEM) gains 8.5% on Q2 beats with 16% Y/Y revenue growth.

Margin expansion continued in all three business segments compared to the prior quarter. Management expects additional expansion in the December quarter and Q/Q revenue growth.

Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of sales was 33.1% this quarter, 29.4% in the June quarter, and 28.3% last year.

Key metrics: Cost of sales, $235.7M; cash and equivalents, $263M; capex, $40.5M.

Previously: Kemet beats by $0.27, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)

Previously: Kemet declares $0.05 dividend (Oct. 30)