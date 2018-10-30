Baker Hughes -2% following Q3 miss in earnings, revenues

Baker Hughes GE (NYSE:BHGE) -2.6% pre-market after missing Wall Street expectations for both Q3 earnings and revenues, largely due to weakness in its turbomachinery and process solutions business.

BHGE says the market environment for its oilfield services segment is improving, as sales in the company's largest unit rose 12.5% Y/Y to $3.01B, while revenue from its oilfield equipment business, which includes deepwater drilling, gained 3% to $631M.

However, revenue from the company's turbomachinery and process solutions business fell 2% Y/Y to $1.4B.

BHGE says it expects both the North American and Iiternational markets to grow in 2019 "as customers increase spending and overall rig and well counts grow. The offshore market is the strongest it has been in many years and the improving tender and order activity is an encouraging sign as we look out to 2019 and beyond."

BHGE sold its first blowout preventer since 2014, indicating that demand for offshore equipment may be returning.