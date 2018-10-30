Take-Two +9% after $725M sales for 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 9% out of the open after surpassing a $725M sell-through for Red Dead Redemption 2's launch weekend.

That's the single biggest opening weekend in the history of entertainment, Take-Two says. The company's own Grand Theft Auto V hit $1B in retail sell-through in three days, but launched on a Tuesday.

The game set records on the PlayStation Network for most ever pre-orders, highest day one sales, and highest sales for first three days.

