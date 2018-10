Under Armour (UA, UAA) opens with a 20% rip as investors size up the Q3 report.

Piper Jaffray notes the company's full-year sales guidance implies a cautious view on Q4 that could set up a holiday quarter beat.

Does the quarter mark a turnaround point? "The period of 2016-2018 has been difficult for Under Armour, though we believe there is building evidence of a light at the end of the tunnel looking into 2019," says Stifel's Jim Duffy on that question.