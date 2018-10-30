William Lyon Homes -8.2% after tempering guidance for rest of year

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) sinks 8.2% after it softens guidance for the rest of the year as higher house prices and interest rates make home ownership less affordable.

"We have experienced some sales pace moderation, which has led us to adjust our expectations for our fourth quarter results," says President and CEO Matthew R. Zaist.

Sees Q4 new home deliveries of about 1,360-1,475 units with average sales price of homes closed of $505,000; sees pretax income before non-controlling interest of about $62M-$67M.

For the year, WLH cuts its home deliveries guidance to 4,235-4,350 from its earlier guidance of 4,400-4,700 units. Home sales revenue now seen at $2.115b-$2.165B vs. $2.25B-$42.35B it expected in its Q2 earnings report.

Q3 EPS of 68 cents beats consensus estimate by 1 cent and compares with 74 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $534.7M misses consensus by $34.1M, and compares with $490.3M a year ago.

Q3 deliveries rose 24% Y/Y to 1,053 homes; home sales revenue of $533.5M, up 9% from $490.3M a year ago.

Q3 average sales price of new homes declines 12% to $506,700 from a year ago.

Q3 adjusted homebuilding gross margin 23.0 vs 22.7% a year ago.

Q3 net new home orders of 1,001 rose 29% Y/Y.

Previously: William Lyon Homes beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)