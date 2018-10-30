Vulcan Materials +9% following Q3 earnings

Vulcan Materials (VMC +9.5% ) surges in early trading as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues after overcoming weather challenges in key markets.

VMC says Q3 gross profit for its core Aggregates segment rose 15% to $295M, driven by a 6% increase in shipments and an 8% gain in gross profit per ton, to $5.45; the improvement in unit profitability was supported by both higher selling prices and lower operating costs.

For FY 2018, VMC sees EPS of $3.85-$3.95 vs. $4.07 analyst consensus estimate, and FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $1.125B-$1.135B vs. prior guidance of $1.15B-$1.25B, reflecting the impact of aggregates shipments deferred due to weather as well as full year asphalt segment gross profit that is expected to total $25M below the prior year.