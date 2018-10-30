Intelsat -6.3% after trimming capex forecast on satellite slowdown

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is 6.3% lower after the company reaffirmed full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance that was short of consensus, and slightly missed the mark on current EBITDA.

That came amid a heavy reported loss on a pair of primarily noncash adjustments: The company lost $374.6M after a $204.1M loss on early debt retirement and $107.9M provision for income taxes.

EBITDA came in at $416.3M vs. expectations for $418.5M.

Contracted backlog was $8.4B ($7.3B adjusting for ASC 606).

Revenue breakout: On-network Transponder services, $391.9M (up 2.2%); Managed services, $97.58M (down 12.8%); Channel, $976,000 (down 30.6%); Off-network Transponder, MSS and other, $37.66M (up 12%); Satellite-related services, $8.79M (up 2.1%).

It largely reiterated guidance except for capex, where it trimmed 2018 expectations to $235-$255M (due to a delay in satellite manufacturing milestones). It also expects capex in 2019 of $325M-$400M and in 2020 of $300M-$400M.

Previously: Intelsat EPS of -$2.74 (Oct. 30 2018)

Press release