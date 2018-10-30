Kathy Jones talks fixed income at Schwab Impact conference

That we're in a transition from an era of easy money into an era of not-so-easy money isn't news, says Jones, but she believes we've gotten through the hardest part of that move.

Totaling the net monthly purchases of the Fed, ECB, and BOJ, they've moved from adding $100B per month to their balance sheets in Sept. 2017, to a net withdrawal beginning this fall. This exit of liquidity helps explain the bout of downward volatility, widening risk spreads, and diverging performance of late.

Interestingly, markets continue to be more dovish than the Fed - seeing a two-year forward rate for one-month rates of 2.9% vs. the FOMC "dots" of 3.4%.

2018 has been a rough year for fixed income - the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (NYSEARCA:AGG) is down 2.1% - but Jones expects next year to be better. How to take advantage?

1) Add duration - Jones notes clients have been in T-bills for years, and they're very reluctant to move out the curve, and thus might miss what could be a peak in longer-term rates.

2) Move up in credit quality. If the economy is indeed slowing, folks will want to own better credits. At current spreads (both investment-grade and high-yield), there's just not a lot of upside. For now, Jones and team are neutral on both IG and HY paper.

3) Consider TIPs and floaters.

4) Underweight emerging market paper. EM bonds have had a rough run thanks to the Fed's rate hike cycle, but spreads aren't all that wide yet.

Other ways to add duration: Have a look at preferred securities. They're down this year, but that's created value. In the past, buying below par has proven a tasty investment. Warning: Leave the buying of preferreds to the professionals in your shop.

Jones and team are also positive on municipal paper. Supply/demand is favorable, with issuance this year among the weakest in a long time. She's comfortable with the credits, so going out the municipal yield curve is a good way to add duration to a portfolio.

Another reason to add duration: Going back about 90 years, intermediate term bonds have vastly outperformed T-bills when stocks have taken a tumble. The only time this didn't work was during the early-mid 70s inflation boom.

Bond deals of the year (not good to be on this list): Schwab compliance won't allow the naming of names, but the issuance of paper from a certain ride-sharing company along with a new-agey shared workspace company shows the market still has plenty (perhaps too much) appetite for risk.