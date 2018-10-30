MyoKardia sets milestones during R&D day

At its R&D Day today, MyoKardia (MYOK +1.2% ) will present the following future milestones:

2018:

Mavacamten data will be presented at the AHA conference next week in Chicago, specifically its effects on diastolic function and findings from the Sarcomeric Human Cardiomyopathy Registry.

Q3 earnings announcement November 7.

Phase 1b data on MYK-491.

2019:

Additional interim data from the PIONEER-OLE study of mavacamtem in symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) will be released in Q1.

Enrollment to be completed in H2 in the Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM study evaluating mavacamtem in obstructive HCM.

Data readout from Phase 2 MAVERICK-HCM study of mavacamtem in symptomatic non-obstructive HCM in H2.

Phase 2a data on MYK-491 in stable heart failure patients in Q4.

Initiate Phase 1 study for MYK-224 in H2.