LM Funding America lower 41% on pricing of underwritten public offering

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) -41% priced underwritten public offering of 2.5M common shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and common warrants to purchase up to 2,500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.

Each share of common stock and pre-funded warrant is being sold in a unit together with one common warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $2.40 per unit.

The common warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $2.40 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 1, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gross proceeds of approximately $6M will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

