Stocks bounce off yesterday's drop

Stocks attempt a rebound following yesterday's volatile session; S&P and Nasddaq both +0.9%, Dow +0.8%.
European bourses are lower, with France's CAC -0.7%, Germany's DAX -0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +1%.
In U.S. earnings, Pfizer (-0.9%) beat earnings estimates but lowered its revenue guidance, while Coca-Cola (+1.4%) beat earnings expectations and reaffirmed its guidance.
GE +1.9% after missing its Q3 earnings number, slashing its quarterly dividend to a penny, announcing a restructure of its power business, and disclosing that the SEC was expanding its probe into the company's accounting practices.
Among S&P sectors, consumer staples (+1.1%), energy (+1%) and real estate (+1%) top the early standings, while consumer discretionary (-0.1%), communication services (+0.2%) and health care (+0.2%) underperform.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, lifting the two-year yield by 2 bps to 2.84% and the 10-year yield 3 bps to 3.11%.
U.S. WTI crude oil -2% to $65.70/bbl.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox