Stocks bounce off yesterday's drop

Stocks attempt a rebound following yesterday's volatile session; S&P and Nasddaq both +0.9% , Dow +0.8% .

European bourses are lower, with France's CAC -0.7% , Germany's DAX -0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +1% .

In U.S. earnings, Pfizer ( -0.9% ) beat earnings estimates but lowered its revenue guidance, while Coca-Cola ( +1.4% ) beat earnings expectations and reaffirmed its guidance.

GE +1.9% after missing its Q3 earnings number, slashing its quarterly dividend to a penny, announcing a restructure of its power business, and disclosing that the SEC was expanding its probe into the company's accounting practices.

Among S&P sectors, consumer staples ( +1.1% ), energy ( +1% ) and real estate ( +1% ) top the early standings, while consumer discretionary ( -0.1% ), communication services ( +0.2% ) and health care ( +0.2% ) underperform.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, lifting the two-year yield by 2 bps to 2.84% and the 10-year yield 3 bps to 3.11%.