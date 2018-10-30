More on Viper Energy Partners Q3 results

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM -0.6% ) reports Q3 production increase 46% Y/Y to 18,384 boe/day

Average realized prices were $54.51/bbl (+20.3%) for oil, $2.42/Mcf (-5.1%) for natural gas and $27.05/bbl (+42%) of NGL, resulting in a equivalent price of $43.98/boe +21%.

Operating margin improves ~615bps to 69.8%.

Cash operating expenses increases ~20% to $4.02/boe

Cash balance was $16.8M and $178.5M available under its revolving credit facility; in October closed Fall redetermination, hence VNOM's borrowing base increased to $555M from $475M prior.

Outlook: Q4 2018 / Q1 2019 net production expected to be 18.50-20 MBoe/d; total 2018 net production expected to ~16.75-17.25 MBoe/d

