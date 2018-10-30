Orbcomm +1.5% as it adds multimillion-dollar defense order

Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) is up 1.5% after it and service provider Savi Technology report a multimillion-dollar order from the Defense Dept. to track and monitor almost 24,000 high-value military assets.

The deal comes via the RFID-IV contract, where Savi is the sole service provider; it will use ruggedized high-performance cellular devices form Orbcomm for inventory and logistics data.

The deal has a $102M ceiling and it's in its second and final option year.

Deployment of in-transit visibility and asset tracking solutions should be complete in Q4.