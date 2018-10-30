Apple launches new MacBook Air at event (live updates)

Update with more MacBook Air specs: There’s Hey Siri, a Force Touch trackpad, and a headphone jack. The stereo speakers are 25% louder and there’s a three-mic array for Siri and other features. Inside, there’s an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1.5TB of SSD storage. Battery life bumps up to 12 hours for web browsing and 13 hours of iTunes movies. The physical size has “17 percent less volume” than the prior model and weighs in at a quarter-pound lighter for a total of 15.6mm and 2.75 pounds.

Pricing: The 8GB model with a 1.6GHz processor and 128GB SSD is $1,199 with other upgrade options available. Preorders start today with shipments starting on November 7.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) launches the new MacBook Air at today’s launch event. The update brings the high-res Retina display to the device alongside USB-C ports and Touch ID.

The screen is still 13.3-inch but the surrounding bezels are smaller. Apple says the display contains “over 4 million pixels” and “48% more color.”

